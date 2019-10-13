74,620 Shares in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Montage Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Montage Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

