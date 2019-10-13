601 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.09 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $131.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.