5,193 Shares in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,922,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,318,000 after acquiring an additional 774,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 84.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 797,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,993,000 after acquiring an additional 364,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $43.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.