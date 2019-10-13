5,169 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DHI opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
