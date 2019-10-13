5,169 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.