40,000 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 64.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,269,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,320 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 50.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $43,353,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America raised KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.