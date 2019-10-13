30,448 Shares in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Purchased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,448 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Enviva Partners by 240.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 140.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of EVA stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Enviva Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $168.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Enviva Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.