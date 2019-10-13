$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post $3.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $11.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 million to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.56 million, with estimates ranging from $28.04 million to $36.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

AXDX stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 546,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

