21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $7.52. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 5,902 shares trading hands.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.05.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 1,031,815 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2,562.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 857,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 825,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 69.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 201,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,539,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 118,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

