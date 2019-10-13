1,985 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,039.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $237.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

