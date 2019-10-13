16,605 Shares in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,520,000 after buying an additional 305,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,719,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,493,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 16.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 47.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 841,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after buying an additional 270,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason W. Radford sold 2,181 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $161,677.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $93,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,992 shares of company stock valued at $30,123,543. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.96. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $92.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

