1,655 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

