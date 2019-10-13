1,494 Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,918,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 176.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.