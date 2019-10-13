11,366 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
