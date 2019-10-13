10,000 Shares in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,771 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,223.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 89,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 70,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 206.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

