$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

CAG stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $2,335,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

