$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

CAG stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $2,335,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.