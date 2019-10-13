$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.54. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

NTR stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

