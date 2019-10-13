-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.35). Banc of California posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 241,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Banc of California by 35,996.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

