$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Hudson posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hudson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,681,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 831,574 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUD opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Hudson has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.