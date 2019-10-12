Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $22.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,141. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

