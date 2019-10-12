ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Cap of $959,785.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Allbit and Coinsuper. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $959,785.00 and approximately $17,964.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00070797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00403582 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011979 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001490 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008640 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Coinsuper, Allbit, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

