Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,233.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. Zetacoin has a market cap of $170,945.00 and $9,233.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,382.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.02715334 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00490074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000628 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,407,562 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

