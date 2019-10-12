ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

