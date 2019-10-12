Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $912,677.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $912,677.00 and approximately $1,238.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00208291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01028928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088338 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

