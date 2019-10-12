Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Metropolitan Bank’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 7,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $324.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

