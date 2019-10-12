Zacks: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kodiak Sciences an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 378,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 146.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,173 shares during the period.

NYSE:KOD opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

