Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to “Hold”

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WPG. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 2,552,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $681.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director John F. Levy acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 29,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

