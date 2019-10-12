Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to “Buy”

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE RC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

