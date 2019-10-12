Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark began coverage on KushCo in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. KushCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 300,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

