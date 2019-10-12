Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Buy

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

