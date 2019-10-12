Zacks Investment Research Lowers SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

SCPL opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Marchetti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $45,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $26,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $16,692,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $11,518,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $10,568,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

