Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RCKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 127,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,664. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

