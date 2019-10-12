Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Forward Air stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

