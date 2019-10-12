Zacks Investment Research Lowers Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federated National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.74. Federated National has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Federated National had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Federated National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Federated National by 1,606.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Federated National by 182.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

