Zacks Investment Research Lowers CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLPHY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CLP in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CLP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised CLP from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. CLP has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CLP’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

