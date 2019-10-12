Zacks Investment Research Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $87.49.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 218,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

