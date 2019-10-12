Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,907 shares of company stock valued at $456,912 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

