Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.64 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $191,245.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,186.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

