Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $83,949.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $35,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,073. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

