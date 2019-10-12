Zacks: GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GSX Techedu an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GSX opened at $14.31 on Friday. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

