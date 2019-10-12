Zacks: First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given $30.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 15.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%. Equities analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.