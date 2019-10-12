Zacks: Brokerages Set $60.50 Price Target for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $60.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

NYSE UTL opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Unitil has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $942.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Unitil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unitil by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unitil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.