Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.50 Price Target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UTStarcom will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

