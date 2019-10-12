Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.43) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Check Cap stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. 12,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

