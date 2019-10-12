Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $493.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.84 million and the lowest is $486.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $483.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,390. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.