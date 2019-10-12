Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.49. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 603.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,245. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,857.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 289,749 shares of company stock valued at $618,230. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.