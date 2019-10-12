Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.49. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 603.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,245. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,857.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 289,749 shares of company stock valued at $618,230. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

