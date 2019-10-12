Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca bought 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,762.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $25,773.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $165,104. 64.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 284,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 211,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

