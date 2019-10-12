Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Akorn posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of AKRX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,275. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $484.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akorn by 122.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 556.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 160.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

