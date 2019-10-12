Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.50. 435,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,123. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

