Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Bellus Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JBL Advisors initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Bellus Health stock remained flat at $$6.51 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,514. Bellus Health has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

