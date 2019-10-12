Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.